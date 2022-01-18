Analysts Expect Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $768.89 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) will report $768.89 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have made estimates for Twilio’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $792.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $759.80 million. Twilio posted sales of $548.09 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 40.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Twilio will report full year sales of $2.76 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.68 billion to $2.79 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.45 billion to $3.75 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Twilio.

Get Twilio alerts:

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.89% and a negative return on equity of 5.56%. The company had revenue of $740.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.58) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Twilio from $430.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Twilio from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Twilio from $550.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Twilio from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $438.00.

In related news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.78, for a total value of $4,266,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.00, for a total transaction of $848,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,729 shares of company stock worth $16,995,787. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TWLO. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Twilio in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Twilio in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Twilio by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Twilio by 68.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Twilio by 363.6% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 78.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TWLO stock opened at $215.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 9.57 and a quick ratio of 9.57. Twilio has a 52-week low of $210.90 and a 52-week high of $457.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $266.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $323.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.55 and a beta of 1.26.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Read More: What is FinTech?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Twilio (TWLO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.