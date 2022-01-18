Analysts Offer Predictions for Slate Office REIT’s Q4 2021 Earnings (TSE:SOT)

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Slate Office REIT in a research report issued on Sunday, January 16th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack forecasts that the company will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter.

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$43.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$42.90 million.

Featured Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Slate Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slate Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.