Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (BP.B)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON: BP.B):

1/18/2022 – BP plc 9% Preferred Shares was given a new GBX 700 ($9.55) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

1/17/2022 – BP plc 9% Preferred Shares was given a new GBX 404 ($5.51) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

1/14/2022 – BP plc 9% Preferred Shares was given a new GBX 590 ($8.05) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/11/2022 – BP plc 9% Preferred Shares was given a new GBX 700 ($9.55) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

1/7/2022 – BP plc 9% Preferred Shares was given a new GBX 550 ($7.50) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

1/6/2022 – BP plc 9% Preferred Shares was given a new GBX 410 ($5.59) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

12/6/2021 – BP plc 9% Preferred Shares was given a new GBX 404 ($5.51) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Shares of LON BP.B traded up GBX 3 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 185 ($2.52). The company had a trading volume of 11,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,102. The company has a market cap of £37.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 187.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.48. BP plc 9% Preferred Shares has a one year low of GBX 181 ($2.47) and a one year high of GBX 200 ($2.73).

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

