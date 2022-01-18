Analysts Set Expectations for 30429 (TNT.TO)’s Q4 2021 Earnings (TSE:TNT)

30429 (TNT.TO) (TSE:TNT) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of 30429 (TNT.TO) in a note issued to investors on Sunday, January 16th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter.

30429 has a 1-year low of C$5.93 and a 1-year high of C$7.00.

30429 (TNT.TO) (TSE:TNT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$34.22 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.049 per share. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

