Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for January, 18th (ACCYY, ADSE, ATVI, CHEOY, DLVHF, ERFSF, FRRDF, GRAB, KGSPY, SCBFF)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, January 18th:

Accor (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) had its target price raised by Berenberg Bank from €31.50 ($35.80) to €32.00 ($36.36).

Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Ads-Tec Energy (NASDAQ:ADSE). They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI)

was upgraded by analysts at MKM Partners from a sell rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $95.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $54.00.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

Cochlear (OTCMKTS:CHEOY) was downgraded by analysts at Macquarie from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG from €174.00 ($197.73) to €171.00 ($194.32). The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) had its price target cut by Berenberg Bank from €105.00 ($119.32) to €100.00 ($113.64).

Frontier Developments (OTC:FRRDF) had its price target trimmed by Berenberg Bank from 2,500.00 to 2,000.00.

Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB). Loop Capital issued a buy rating on the stock.

Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) had its price target cut by Berenberg Bank from €119.00 ($135.23) to €115.00 ($130.68).

Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from 480.00 to 515.00.

Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of SEA (NYSE:SE). Loop Capital issued a hold rating on the stock.

Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

