Analyzing 22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII) & RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX)

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) and 22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

Get RLX Technology alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for RLX Technology and 22nd Century Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RLX Technology 0 1 2 0 2.67 22nd Century Group 0 0 2 0 3.00

RLX Technology currently has a consensus target price of $15.83, suggesting a potential upside of 336.18%. 22nd Century Group has a consensus target price of $6.75, suggesting a potential upside of 187.23%. Given RLX Technology’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe RLX Technology is more favorable than 22nd Century Group.

Profitability

This table compares RLX Technology and 22nd Century Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RLX Technology 15.91% 13.11% 10.19% 22nd Century Group -82.69% -38.09% -33.96%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares RLX Technology and 22nd Century Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RLX Technology $585.40 million 9.63 -$19.63 million $0.14 25.93 22nd Century Group $28.10 million 13.61 -$19.71 million ($0.17) -13.82

RLX Technology has higher revenue and earnings than 22nd Century Group. 22nd Century Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than RLX Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.5% of RLX Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.5% of 22nd Century Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of 22nd Century Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

RLX Technology beats 22nd Century Group on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RLX Technology

RLX Technology Inc., together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China. RLX Technology Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Relx Inc.

About 22nd Century Group

22nd Century Group, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which develops disruptive plant-based solutions for life science, consumer product, and pharmaceutical markets. It focuses on technologies that alter the level of nicotine in tobacco plants and level of cannabinoids in hemp or cannabis plants through genetic engineering, gene-editing, and modern plant breeding techniques. The company was founded on September 12, 2005 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for RLX Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLX Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.