Analyzing ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) & Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB)

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) and ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Spectrum Brands alerts:

This table compares Spectrum Brands and ESS Tech’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spectrum Brands $3.00 billion 1.42 $189.60 million $4.41 22.68 ESS Tech N/A N/A -$3.29 million N/A N/A

Spectrum Brands has higher revenue and earnings than ESS Tech.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Spectrum Brands and ESS Tech, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spectrum Brands 0 1 6 0 2.86 ESS Tech 0 0 5 0 3.00

Spectrum Brands currently has a consensus price target of $119.00, suggesting a potential upside of 18.99%. ESS Tech has a consensus price target of $25.50, suggesting a potential upside of 218.75%. Given ESS Tech’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ESS Tech is more favorable than Spectrum Brands.

Profitability

This table compares Spectrum Brands and ESS Tech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spectrum Brands 4.50% 16.93% 4.73% ESS Tech N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

97.1% of Spectrum Brands shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.3% of ESS Tech shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Spectrum Brands shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Spectrum Brands beats ESS Tech on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. is a consumer products and home essentials company. It engages in the manufacturing and supply of residential locksets, residential builders hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents. The firm operates through the following segments: Home and Personal Care (HPC), Global Pet Care (GPC), and Home and Garden (H&G). The GPC segment focuses on the pet care business. The H&G segment involves the home and garden and insect control business. The HPC segment includes the small kitchen and personal care appliances business. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Middleton, WI.

About ESS Tech

ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with ESS Tech, Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.