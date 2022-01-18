Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Shares Gap Down to $14.39

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.39, but opened at $13.59. Anavex Life Sciences shares last traded at $13.93, with a volume of 2,125 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AVXL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anavex Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.83.

Get Anavex Life Sciences alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.15 and a beta of 0.57.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Saturna Capital CORP grew its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 3.8% in the third quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 13,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 1.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 0.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 68,751 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 4.7% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,475 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 2.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 29,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Anavex Life Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:AVXL)

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of different therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases. Its lead compound, ANAVEX2-73, is being developed to treat Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease and central nervous system diseases, including Rett syndrome.

Read More: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Anavex Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anavex Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.