Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) Stock Rating Lowered by Royal Bank of Canada

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) was downgraded by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a C$56.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities lowered shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$49.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Andlauer Healthcare Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$49.17.

TSE:AND traded down C$2.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$49.00. 31,383 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,441. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a 12-month low of C$31.81 and a 12-month high of C$55.84. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.26, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$50.44 and a 200-day moving average price of C$46.51.

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$104.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$108.90 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Andlauer Healthcare Group will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Stephen Barr sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$54.40, for a total value of C$272,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$704,588.80.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Company Profile

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada. It operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics. The company provides specialized temperature controlled services; and ground transportation services, including less-than-truckload and courier services; and air freight forwarding, and dedicated and last mile delivery services.

