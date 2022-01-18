Andres Reiner Sells 4,444 Shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) Stock

PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) CEO Andres Reiner sold 4,444 shares of PROS stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.79, for a total value of $132,386.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Andres Reiner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 11th, Andres Reiner sold 9,332 shares of PROS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total value of $305,156.40.

Shares of NYSE:PRO traded down $0.93 on Tuesday, reaching $28.27. The company had a trading volume of 344,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,841. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.08 and a 52-week high of $50.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.44 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.05.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.09. PROS had a negative return on equity of 123.71% and a negative net margin of 30.64%. The firm had revenue of $62.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

PRO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PROS from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PROS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRO. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of PROS by 4.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 850,132 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,741,000 after purchasing an additional 35,710 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in PROS during the second quarter worth $3,589,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in PROS by 109,410.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,951 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 10,941 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of PROS by 30.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 362,410 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,514,000 after acquiring an additional 85,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in PROS in the second quarter valued at $267,000. Institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

About PROS

PROS Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy. Its solutions selling, pricing, and revenue management leverage artificial intelligence (AI), self-learning and automation to ensure that every transactional experience is fast, frictionless and personalized for every shopper, supporting both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) companies across industry verticals.

