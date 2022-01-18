Andrew C. Petrik Sells 1,000 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Stock

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total transaction of $71,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:CIEN traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.00. 2,060,704 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,848,019. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.94. The firm has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.10. Ciena Co. has a 52 week low of $47.52 and a 52 week high of $78.28.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85. Ciena had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a report on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Ciena from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Ciena from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Ciena from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ciena from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ciena currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.86.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIEN. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 483.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 560 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ciena by 83.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Ciena by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Ciena by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in Ciena in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

