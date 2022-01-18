AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) Shares Sold by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. cut its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,274 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 21,505 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in AngloGold Ashanti were worth $1,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 70.0% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,128,784 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $34,039,000 after purchasing an additional 876,531 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 125.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 238,413 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 132,790 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 12.4% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,954,255 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,249,000 after purchasing an additional 215,171 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 11.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,823,802 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $45,151,000 after purchasing an additional 289,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 115.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. 29.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on AngloGold Ashanti from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

Shares of NYSE:AU opened at $20.04 on Tuesday. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a one year low of $14.57 and a one year high of $26.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.15 and a 200-day moving average of $18.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

AngloGold Ashanti Profile

AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. engages in the exploration, mining, and production of gold. It operates through the following business segments: Africa, Australia, and Americas. The Africa segment consists of Ghana, Guinea, the DRC (Democratic Republic of the Congo), and Tanzania. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, and projects in Colombia and the United States.

