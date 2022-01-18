AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Shares Gap Down to $20.04

Shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.04, but opened at $19.07. AngloGold Ashanti shares last traded at $19.25, with a volume of 58,400 shares changing hands.

AU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AngloGold Ashanti has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.53.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 0.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,758,958 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $88,402,000 after purchasing an additional 23,217 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 26.3% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 156,783 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 32,611 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 6.6% during the third quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 4,974,200 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $79,537,000 after purchasing an additional 306,000 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti in the second quarter worth $445,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 35.6% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 19,177 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 5,037 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.37% of the company’s stock.

About AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU)

AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. engages in the exploration, mining, and production of gold. It operates through the following business segments: Africa, Australia, and Americas. The Africa segment consists of Ghana, Guinea, the DRC (Democratic Republic of the Congo), and Tanzania. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, and projects in Colombia and the United States.

