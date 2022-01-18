AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Shares Gap Down to $20.04

Shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.04, but opened at $19.07. AngloGold Ashanti shares last traded at $19.25, with a volume of 58,400 shares changing hands.
AU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AngloGold Ashanti has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.67.
The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.53.
About AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU)
AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. engages in the exploration, mining, and production of gold. It operates through the following business segments: Africa, Australia, and Americas. The Africa segment consists of Ghana, Guinea, the DRC (Democratic Republic of the Congo), and Tanzania. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, and projects in Colombia and the United States.
