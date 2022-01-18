Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Short Interest Update

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,290,000 shares, a drop of 26.8% from the December 15th total of 5,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BUD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €71.00 ($80.68) to €75.00 ($85.23) in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €64.00 ($72.73) to €65.00 ($73.86) in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.45.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.4% in the second quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 93,133 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $6,707,000 after acquiring an additional 3,917 shares during the last quarter. Solitude Financial Services raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 12.4% in the third quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 25,332 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 22.0% in the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the second quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 23.8% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 15,396 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,956 shares during the last quarter.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock opened at $67.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.76. The company has a market cap of $134.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.57. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1-year low of $54.08 and a 1-year high of $79.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $14.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 9.41%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

