AnRKey X Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $311,959.00 ($ANRX)

Posted by on Jan 18th, 2022

AnRKey X (CURRENCY:$ANRX) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. One AnRKey X coin can currently be purchased for $0.0863 or 0.00000204 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, AnRKey X has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. AnRKey X has a market capitalization of $10.11 million and $311,959.00 worth of AnRKey X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

  • Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002367 BTC.
  • XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001786 BTC.
  • Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.16 or 0.00059490 BTC.
  • Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
  • Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.31 or 0.00069325 BTC.
  • Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,152.83 or 0.07455913 BTC.
  • stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.
  • Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,263.49 or 0.99946112 BTC.
  • Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.42 or 0.00067215 BTC.
  • Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00007642 BTC.

AnRKey X Coin Profile

AnRKey X’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 117,178,333 coins. AnRKey X’s official website is anrkeyx.io. AnRKey X’s official message board is anrkeyx.medium.com. AnRKey X’s official Twitter account is @anrkeyx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling AnRKey X

