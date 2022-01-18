Antibe Therapeutics (TSE:ATE) Shares Up 5.9%

Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:ATE) shares traded up 5.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.74 and last traded at C$0.72. 41,727 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 49,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.68.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ATE. Leede Jones Gab lowered Antibe Therapeutics from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Antibe Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, downgraded Antibe Therapeutics from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$5.00 to C$1.50 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Antibe Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$2.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 17.33, a current ratio of 19.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of C$39.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.56.

Antibe Therapeutics (TSE:ATE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported C($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.15) by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$2.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.86 million. Research analysts forecast that Antibe Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Walter Minnes Macnee purchased 50,000 shares of Antibe Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.90 per share, with a total value of C$45,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 497,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$447,324.30. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 90,500 shares of company stock worth $83,125.

Antibe Therapeutics Company Profile (TSE:ATE)

Antibe Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical development company, originates, develops, and out-licenses patent novel therapeutics and medical devices in the areas of pain, inflammation and regenerative medicine in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. Its drugs are designed to prevent the gastrointestinal damage and bleeding caused by non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs.

