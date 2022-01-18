APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its stake in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 156,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179,825 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in APA were worth $3,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in APA by 6.9% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 228,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,939,000 after buying an additional 14,779 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of APA by 1.5% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 143,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of APA by 148.4% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 88,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after buying an additional 53,064 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of APA by 29.7% during the second quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 13,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 3,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in APA by 11.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 56,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 5,854 shares during the period. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APA stock opened at $33.29 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.48. APA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.03 and a fifty-two week high of $33.37. The stock has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 4.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. APA had a net margin of 8.91% and a negative return on equity of 393.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. On average, analysts predict that APA Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. This is a boost from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. APA’s payout ratio is presently 16.67%.

A number of research firms have commented on APA. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of APA from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of APA from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of APA from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of APA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded APA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, APA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.55.

APA Profile

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

