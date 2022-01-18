Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) Price Target Increased to $59.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $56.00 to $59.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.30% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AIRC. Zacks Investment Research raised Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup upgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Apartment Income REIT from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.71.

Get Apartment Income REIT alerts:

Shares of AIRC traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.98. 558 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 679,650. Apartment Income REIT has a twelve month low of $37.51 and a twelve month high of $55.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The company has a market cap of $8.47 billion and a P/E ratio of -117.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.67.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.48). Apartment Income REIT had a negative return on equity of 3.63% and a negative net margin of 6.99%. As a group, analysts predict that Apartment Income REIT will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Terry Considine sold 31,052 shares of Apartment Income REIT stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total transaction of $1,657,555.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Apartment Income REIT in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 98.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.