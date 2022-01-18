Apartment Income REIT Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:AIRC)

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 3,538 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 8,128% compared to the average daily volume of 43 call options.

Shares of Apartment Income REIT stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $54.18. 614,814 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 673,744. Apartment Income REIT has a 52-week low of $37.51 and a 52-week high of $55.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.19 and a 200-day moving average of $51.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.48). Apartment Income REIT had a negative return on equity of 3.63% and a negative net margin of 6.99%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apartment Income REIT will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -382.61%.

AIRC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on Apartment Income REIT from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup upgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.71.

In other Apartment Income REIT news, CEO Terry Considine sold 31,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total transaction of $1,657,555.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in Apartment Income REIT by 8.3% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 26,851,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,781 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Apartment Income REIT by 4.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,243,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,014,000 after purchasing an additional 953,421 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Apartment Income REIT by 3.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,773,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,975,000 after purchasing an additional 590,980 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Apartment Income REIT by 6.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,885,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,582,000 after purchasing an additional 411,318 shares during the period. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in Apartment Income REIT in the second quarter valued at about $241,089,000. 98.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

