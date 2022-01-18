Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APMSF) Short Interest Update

Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APMSF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,700 shares, a decrease of 28.9% from the December 15th total of 44,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS APMSF opened at $48.96 on Tuesday. Aperam has a twelve month low of $48.96 and a twelve month high of $48.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.85 and a 200 day moving average of $46.76.

Get Aperam alerts:

About Aperam

Aperam SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. The company offers range of stainless steel products, including grain oriented, non-grain oriented, and non-grain oriented semi-processed steel products.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Aperam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aperam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.