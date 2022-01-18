Apex Resources (CVE:APX) Trading 30% Higher

Apex Resources Inc. (CVE:APX) shares traded up 30% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. 201,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 132% from the average session volume of 86,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The company has a market cap of C$1.72 million and a PE ratio of 10.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.06.

Apex Resources (CVE:APX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 29th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Apex Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, zinc, molybdenum, and tungsten deposits. Its principal properties include the Ore Hill property covering an area of 2,000 hectares located in southern British Columbia; Mount Anderson property that consists of 163 quartz claims covering approximately 31 square kilometers situated in Whitehorse, Yukon; and JerseyÂ- Emerald property consisting of 28 crown granted mineral claims, four 2-post claims, and 80 mineral units.

