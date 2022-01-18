APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) Stock Position Decreased by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its holdings in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) by 18.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,968,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 657,061 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 1.32% of APi Group worth $60,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of APi Group by 12.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 8,193 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of APi Group by 52.6% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 8,094 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in APi Group by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 6,525 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in APi Group by 127.8% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 126,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 70,858 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in APi Group by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,965,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529,172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE APG opened at $24.37 on Tuesday. APi Group Co. has a 12 month low of $17.22 and a 12 month high of $26.84. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.60 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.74.

APi Group (NYSE:APG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter. APi Group had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 0.27%.

APG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of APi Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of APi Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut APi Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th.

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions, and HVAC and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

