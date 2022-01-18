API3 Price Hits $4.40 on Exchanges (API3)

API3 (CURRENCY:API3) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. During the last seven days, API3 has traded 21.7% higher against the dollar. One API3 coin can now be purchased for $4.40 or 0.00010401 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. API3 has a market capitalization of $162.46 million and $27.16 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005028 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002366 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001051 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.95 or 0.00054218 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002363 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006974 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

API3 Coin Profile

API3 is a coin. Its launch date was November 6th, 2020. API3’s total supply is 104,238,461 coins and its circulating supply is 36,907,810 coins. The official website for API3 is api3.org . The official message board for API3 is medium.com/api3 . API3’s official Twitter account is @API3DAO . The Reddit community for API3 is https://reddit.com/r/API3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “API3 is the native token of the API3 project. It gives its holders the right to take part in the governance of the API3 ecosystem through the API3 DAO. To generate shares in the API3 DAO, token holders have to stake the API3 tokens into the insurance pool, which also gives them access to weekly staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling API3

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as API3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire API3 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy API3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

