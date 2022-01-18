APIX Price Hits $0.0598 on Exchanges (APIX)

APIX (CURRENCY:APIX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 18th. APIX has a total market capitalization of $7.36 million and approximately $319,185.00 worth of APIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One APIX coin can currently be bought for $0.0598 or 0.00000143 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, APIX has traded 7.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005102 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002396 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001060 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.65 or 0.00054228 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002395 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00006653 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

APIX Profile

APIX (CRYPTO:APIX) is a coin. Its launch date was October 8th, 2019. APIX’s total supply is 204,047,845 coins and its circulating supply is 123,074,561 coins. The official message board for APIX is medium.com/apisplatform . APIX’s official Twitter account is @Apis11Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for APIX is apisplatform.io

According to CryptoCompare, “APIS platform aims to encourage users to join its network by lowering the entry boundary of the Blockchain incentive system. Users can join the system with ease, transparently, with high network security. Along with its own APIS Blockchain network, APIS supports other Masternode, PoS, DPoS projects to provide various options to users and chance for network growth to project teams. “

APIX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APIX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase APIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

