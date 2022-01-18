Apollo Currency (APL) Price Reaches $0.0025 on Top Exchanges

Apollo Currency (CURRENCY:APL) traded down 17.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. Apollo Currency has a market cap of $52.09 million and approximately $5.61 million worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded up 13.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Apollo Currency coin can now be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Apollo Currency

Apollo Currency (CRYPTO:APL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 28th, 2018. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins. The official website for Apollo Currency is www.apollocurrency.com . Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

