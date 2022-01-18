Apollon Limassol Market Capitalization Tops $690,289.44 (APL)

Apollon Limassol (CURRENCY:APL) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. During the last seven days, Apollon Limassol has traded 7.5% lower against the dollar. Apollon Limassol has a total market cap of $690,289.44 and $41,330.00 worth of Apollon Limassol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Apollon Limassol coin can now be bought for approximately $2.10 or 0.00004953 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Apollon Limassol alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $85.97 or 0.00203130 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.63 or 0.00041660 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003091 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $178.40 or 0.00421539 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.73 or 0.00072621 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000433 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00011755 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000518 BTC.

Apollon Limassol Coin Profile

Apollon Limassol (APL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 28th, 2018. Apollon Limassol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 329,305 coins. Apollon Limassol’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency . Apollon Limassol’s official website is www.apollon.com.cy/en . The official message board for Apollon Limassol is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

Apollon Limassol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollon Limassol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollon Limassol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Apollon Limassol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Apollon Limassol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Apollon Limassol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.