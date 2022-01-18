Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) EVP Sells $10,581.84 in Stock

Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) EVP Mark E. Litkovitz sold 284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.26, for a total transaction of $10,581.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of APR traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.24. 1,155,168 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,445,024. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.67. Apria, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.07 and a 12-month high of $40.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.18.

Apria (NYSE:APR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $287.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.00 million. Apria had a net margin of 6.46% and a negative return on equity of 1,439.24%. Analysts expect that Apria, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on APR. UBS Group lowered shares of Apria from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Apria from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Apria in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Apria currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.07.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Apria in the fourth quarter worth $1,865,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apria by 439.7% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 107,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,979,000 after buying an additional 87,269 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Apria in the third quarter worth $34,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Apria by 94.8% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 4,019 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Apria in the third quarter worth $1,425,000.

Apria Company Profile

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

