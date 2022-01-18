Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) SVP Sells $44,066.75 in Stock

Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) SVP Celina M. Scally sold 1,183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.25, for a total transaction of $44,066.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:APR traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $37.24. 1,155,468 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,445,024. Apria, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.07 and a 12 month high of $40.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.18.

Apria (NYSE:APR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $287.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.00 million. Apria had a negative return on equity of 1,439.24% and a net margin of 6.46%. Analysts anticipate that Apria, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APR. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apria during the second quarter valued at $28,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Apria during the third quarter valued at $34,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Apria during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Apria by 219.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Apria by 141.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. UBS Group lowered shares of Apria from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.50 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Apria from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Apria in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.07.

Apria Company Profile

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

