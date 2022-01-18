AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Shares Acquired by Notis McConarty Edward

Notis McConarty Edward increased its position in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the period. AptarGroup comprises 2.2% of Notis McConarty Edward’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Notis McConarty Edward owned approximately 0.08% of AptarGroup worth $5,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in AptarGroup during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in AptarGroup by 130.0% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in AptarGroup by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management lifted its stake in AptarGroup by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 1,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian lifted its stake in AptarGroup by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 1,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ATR shares. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AptarGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on AptarGroup from $162.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on AptarGroup from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.00.

ATR opened at $121.18 on Tuesday. AptarGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $112.37 and a one year high of $158.97. The stock has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.79.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 7.58%. The business had revenue of $825.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc develops manufactures and sales of consumer product dispensing systems. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage. The Beauty & Home segment primarily sells pumps, aerosol valves and accessories to the personal care and household markets and pumps and decorative components to the fragrance/cosmetic market.

