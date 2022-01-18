Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) Director Purchases $50,091.00 in Stock

Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) Director Joan W. Miller bought 17,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.83 per share, for a total transaction of $50,091.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:APTX traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,960. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.56 and a 200-day moving average of $2.50. Aptinyx Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.06 and a 12 month high of $4.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 21.07 and a quick ratio of 21.07. The firm has a market cap of $190.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.34.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aptinyx Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Aptinyx by 244.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 6,592 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aptinyx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Aptinyx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Aptinyx during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Aptinyx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 50.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on APTX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aptinyx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Aptinyx from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aptinyx in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

About Aptinyx

Aptinyx Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies for disorders of the brain and nervous system. Its product includes NYX-2925, NYX-783, NYX-458, and the AGN-241751 program. The company was founded by Norbert G.

