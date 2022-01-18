Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) Director Purchases $50,091.00 in Stock

Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) Director Joan W. Miller bought 17,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.83 per share, for a total transaction of $50,091.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:APTX traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,960. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.56 and a 200-day moving average of $2.50. Aptinyx Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.06 and a 12 month high of $4.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 21.07 and a quick ratio of 21.07. The firm has a market cap of $190.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.34.
Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aptinyx Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on APTX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aptinyx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Aptinyx from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aptinyx in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.00.
About Aptinyx
Aptinyx Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies for disorders of the brain and nervous system. Its product includes NYX-2925, NYX-783, NYX-458, and the AGN-241751 program. The company was founded by Norbert G.
