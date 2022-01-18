APY.Finance (APY) 1-Day Volume Tops $217,694.00

APY.Finance (CURRENCY:APY) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 18th. One APY.Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000604 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, APY.Finance has traded 10.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. APY.Finance has a market capitalization of $14.77 million and $217,694.00 worth of APY.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get APY.Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002367 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.16 or 0.00059490 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.31 or 0.00069325 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,152.83 or 0.07455913 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,263.49 or 0.99946112 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.42 or 0.00067215 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00007642 BTC.

APY.Finance Coin Profile

APY.Finance launched on November 5th, 2020. APY.Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,872,382 coins. APY.Finance’s official Twitter account is @apyfinance . APY.Finance’s official website is apy.finance . The official message board for APY.Finance is medium.com/apy-finance

According to CryptoCompare, “APY.Finance gives users a single place to deposit their liquidity. The platform handles all the heavy lifting of yield farming by pooling user liquidity and distributing the gas cost. This was designed to make onboarding simple and cheap. “

Buying and Selling APY.Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APY.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APY.Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy APY.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for APY.Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for APY.Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.