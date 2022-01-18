APYSwap (APYS) Market Capitalization Tops $2.42 Million

APYSwap (CURRENCY:APYS) traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. APYSwap has a market capitalization of $2.42 million and approximately $127,450.00 worth of APYSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One APYSwap coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000315 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, APYSwap has traded up 22.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get APYSwap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002366 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.12 or 0.00059403 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.00 or 0.00068577 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,152.64 or 0.07455989 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42,283.89 or 1.00001451 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.43 or 0.00067235 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00007660 BTC.

APYSwap Coin Profile

APYSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,191,036 coins. APYSwap’s official Twitter account is @apyswap

APYSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APYSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APYSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy APYSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for APYSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for APYSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.