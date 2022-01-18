Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Position Lessened by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV decreased its stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,014 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned 0.06% of Aramark worth $5,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARMK. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 118.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aramark in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Aramark in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aramark in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000.

Get Aramark alerts:

Shares of ARMK stock opened at $36.58 on Tuesday. Aramark has a 1 year low of $31.22 and a 1 year high of $43.12. The stock has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of -104.51 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.01 and its 200-day moving average is $35.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Aramark had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 0.75%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Aramark will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -125.71%.

ARMK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Aramark from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on Aramark from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Aramark from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.86.

Aramark Profile

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aramark (NYSE:ARMK).

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.