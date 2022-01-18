ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$17.23.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$15.00 price objective on shares of ARC Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Raymond James set a C$17.50 target price on shares of ARC Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of ARC Resources to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Cormark reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ARC Resources in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

TSE ARX opened at C$14.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.45, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$11.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.76. ARC Resources has a 12 month low of C$5.88 and a 12 month high of C$14.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.17.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.41 by C($0.34). The company had revenue of C$1.58 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that ARC Resources will post 1.7960954 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from ARC Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. ARC Resources’s payout ratio is 58.16%.

About ARC Resources

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

