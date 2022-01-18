ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $11.44

Shares of ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.44 and last traded at $11.30, with a volume of 91767 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.84.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on ARC Resources from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. raised their target price on ARC Resources from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. CIBC raised their target price on ARC Resources from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on ARC Resources from C$13.50 to C$18.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on ARC Resources from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, ARC Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.55.

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter. ARC Resources had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 5.96%.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.0804 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.39%.

ARC Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. Its projects include Montney operations in northeast British Columbia, and the Pembina Cardium in Alberta. The company was founded by John Patrick Dielwart and Mac H. van Wielingen in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

