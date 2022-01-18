Arcblock Trading Down 0.5% Over Last 7 Days (ABT)

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 18th. One Arcblock coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000337 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Arcblock has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar. Arcblock has a market cap of $13.79 million and $1.91 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005112 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001062 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.88 or 0.00055026 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002403 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00006650 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Arcblock Profile

Arcblock (CRYPTO:ABT) is a coin. Its launch date was January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 coins. The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Arcblock is www.arcblock.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ArcBlock is a platform for building and deploying decentralized blockchain applications. The ArcBlock will focus on the business sector and aims to mitigate the barriers that have been slowing the blockchain adoption for businesses. ArcBlock token (ABT) is an ERC-20 token compliant and will be used as a utility token. “

Buying and Selling Arcblock

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arcblock should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arcblock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

