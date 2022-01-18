Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG) Price Target Cut to $29.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Citigroup from $31.00 to $29.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 69.49% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on LFG. Johnson Rice initiated coverage on shares of Archaea Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Archaea Energy in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Archaea Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 30th.

LFG stock opened at $17.11 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.90. Archaea Energy has a 52 week low of $9.62 and a 52 week high of $22.01.

Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $11.99 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Archaea Energy will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Renewable Energy Systems Aria sold 656,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total value of $11,780,585.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LFG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Archaea Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Archaea Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Archaea Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Viking Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Archaea Energy by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Archaea Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

About Archaea Energy

Archaea Energy LLC is involved in developing renewable natural gas from high-carbon emission processes and industries by capturing recurring emissions from food waste, wastewater, agricultural waste and landfill gas. It operates and manages RNG projects throughout the entire energy life cycle and offers off-take partners.

