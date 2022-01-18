ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACTD) Short Interest Update

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACTD) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, an increase of 36.4% from the December 15th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 254,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,941,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new position in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II during the second quarter worth $1,166,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,574,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II in the second quarter valued at approximately $980,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II during the second quarter worth $490,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.81% of the company’s stock.

Get ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II alerts:

Shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II stock opened at $9.89 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.92. ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $10.32.

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Featured Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.