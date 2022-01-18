Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.38

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.38 and traded as high as $5.57. Arcos Dorados shares last traded at $5.47, with a volume of 559,960 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ARCO shares. Bank of America lowered Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Arcos Dorados from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.62.

Get Arcos Dorados alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.39.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. Arcos Dorados had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 0.95%. The company had revenue of $723.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCO. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 617.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 11,213 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 13,379 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados during the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados during the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Institutional investors own 39.14% of the company’s stock.

About Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO)

Arcos Dorados Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants. The firm operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants in the food services industry through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Caribbean Division, North Latin America division (NOLAD), and South Latin America division (SLAD).

Further Reading: What Is an EV Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Arcos Dorados Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcos Dorados and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.