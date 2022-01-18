Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,276 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Arcus Biosciences worth $6,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCUS. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Arcus Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 217.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC boosted its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 142.6% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 4,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,865 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Arcus Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Arcus Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. 62.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arcus Biosciences alerts:

RCUS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.88.

Shares of NYSE:RCUS opened at $35.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.29. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.36 and a fifty-two week high of $49.10.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.27 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 735.12% and a negative return on equity of 48.12%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arcus Biosciences news, President Juan C. Jaen sold 865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.82, for a total transaction of $34,444.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Terry J. Rosen sold 2,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.82, for a total transaction of $91,546.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 44,518 shares of company stock worth $1,830,516. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

Arcus Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapies. It competes in the segments of the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and other related markets that develop immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Terry J. Rosen and Juan Carlos Jaen in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

See Also: Why is the conference call important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Arcus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.