Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Short Interest Down 32.6% in December

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 956,500 shares, a decline of 32.6% from the December 15th total of 1,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 596,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In related news, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 30,608 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total transaction of $2,631,369.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 46,721 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.81, for a total value of $3,635,361.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 320,741 shares of company stock worth $26,589,266 over the last quarter. 49.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 120.0% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 550 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ares Management by 310.3% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 595 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management during the second quarter worth $54,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management during the third quarter worth $98,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ares Management by 10,138.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. 44.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ARES traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $75.86. 770,150 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 649,732. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Ares Management has a 52 week low of $44.43 and a 52 week high of $90.08. The stock has a market cap of $21.99 billion, a PE ratio of 39.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.02.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). Ares Management had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $512.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ares Management will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Ares Management’s payout ratio is currently 97.92%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ARES shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Ares Management in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Ares Management from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Ares Management from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Bank of America began coverage on Ares Management in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ares Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ares Management has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.44.

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

