Ares Protocol Trading Up 5.1% Over Last 7 Days (ARES)

Ares Protocol (CURRENCY:ARES) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 18th. One Ares Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0164 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ares Protocol has a total market cap of $3.79 million and $792,177.00 worth of Ares Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ares Protocol has traded 5.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ares Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002400 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.84 or 0.00059601 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.54 or 0.00068497 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,110.60 or 0.07464497 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,605.11 or 0.99839558 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.97 or 0.00067129 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00007643 BTC.

About Ares Protocol

Ares Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 231,179,222 coins. Ares Protocol’s official Twitter account is @AresProtocols

Buying and Selling Ares Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ares Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ares Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ares Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ares Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ares Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.