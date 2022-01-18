Arhaus Inc (NASDAQ:ARHS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Arhaus Inc (NASDAQ:ARHS) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

ARHS has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $17.00 target price on Arhaus in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Arhaus in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of Arhaus in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on shares of Arhaus in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Arhaus in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ ARHS opened at $10.41 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.97. Arhaus has a 52-week low of $7.62 and a 52-week high of $14.95.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. The firm had revenue of $203.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.25 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Arhaus will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arhaus news, CEO John P. Reed purchased 10,000 shares of Arhaus stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dawn Phillipson purchased 50,000 shares of Arhaus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.62 per share, for a total transaction of $581,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 93,000 shares of company stock worth $1,078,670 in the last three months.

About Arhaus

Arhaus Inc is a lifestyle brand and omni-channel retailer of premium home furnishings. The company offers assortment of heirloom quality products. Arhaus Inc is based in BOSTON HEIGHTS, Ohio.

