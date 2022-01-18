ARMOR Price Reaches $0.0438 on Exchanges (ARMOR)

ARMOR (CURRENCY:ARMOR) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. In the last week, ARMOR has traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar. One ARMOR coin can now be bought for $0.0438 or 0.00000103 BTC on major exchanges. ARMOR has a total market capitalization of $7.68 million and approximately $76,136.00 worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ARMOR alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002367 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.16 or 0.00059490 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.31 or 0.00069325 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,152.83 or 0.07455913 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,263.49 or 0.99946112 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.42 or 0.00067215 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00007642 BTC.

About ARMOR

ARMOR launched on January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 175,417,559 coins. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ coverage for user funds across various protocols. Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system. “

ARMOR Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARMOR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARMOR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ARMOR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ARMOR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ARMOR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.