Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) Shares Gap Down to $6.70

Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.70, but opened at $6.40. Arrival shares last traded at $6.34, with a volume of 9,100 shares trading hands.
ARVL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Arrival in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Arrival in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.81.
About Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL)
Arrival primarily focuses on the production of commercial electric vehicle vans and buses. It has operations in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Israel, Russia, and Luxembourg. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Howald, Luxembourg.
