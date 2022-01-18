Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) Shares Gap Down to $6.70

Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.70, but opened at $6.40. Arrival shares last traded at $6.34, with a volume of 9,100 shares trading hands.

ARVL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Arrival in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Arrival in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.81.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARVL. Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new stake in Arrival in the third quarter valued at $169,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arrival during the 3rd quarter valued at about $765,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Arrival in the third quarter valued at approximately $395,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Arrival by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 62,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 21,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Arrival by 261.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,655,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,414,000 after buying an additional 9,152,461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

About Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL)

Arrival primarily focuses on the production of commercial electric vehicle vans and buses. It has operations in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Israel, Russia, and Luxembourg. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Howald, Luxembourg.

