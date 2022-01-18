Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC reduced its position in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,213 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 41,593 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.23% of Arrow Electronics worth $17,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Arrow Electronics by 0.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,235,816 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $937,482,000 after purchasing an additional 28,052 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Arrow Electronics by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,252,133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $825,510,000 after purchasing an additional 62,696 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Arrow Electronics by 4.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,189,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,088,000 after purchasing an additional 139,909 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 13.0% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 3,066,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $344,325,000 after buying an additional 353,355 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 7.2% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,808,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $315,416,000 after buying an additional 188,483 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

In other news, insider Charles Kostalnick II sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.45, for a total value of $367,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Vincent P. Melvin sold 8,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.25, for a total transaction of $1,086,939.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARW stock opened at $134.96 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $128.25. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.40 and a 1-year high of $137.95.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.50. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The company had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. Arrow Electronics’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 14.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, December 17th that permits the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

Read More: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.