Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) Sees Large Volume Increase

Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 64,802 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the previous session’s volume of 385,110 shares.The stock last traded at $131.68 and had previously closed at $134.96.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th.

The company has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $128.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 2.87%. Arrow Electronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 14.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, December 17th that allows the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Arrow Electronics news, insider Charles Kostalnick II sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.45, for a total value of $367,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vincent P. Melvin sold 8,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.25, for a total value of $1,086,939.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Arrow Electronics by 303.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Arrow Electronics by 71.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 137.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. 94.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile (NYSE:ARW)

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

