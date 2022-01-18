Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Holdings Trimmed by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lowered its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,941,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 207,658 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 11.45% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals worth $745,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 218,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 182,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,395,000 after purchasing an additional 10,547 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 328,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,489,000 after purchasing an additional 16,797 shares during the period. 63.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ARWR opened at $57.81 on Tuesday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $55.28 and a one year high of $93.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of -42.51 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.19.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.65). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 32.27% and a negative net margin of 101.85%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.48) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William D. Waddill sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.72, for a total transaction of $291,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total value of $4,053,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 240,875 shares of company stock valued at $15,714,104 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

ARWR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. TheStreet lowered Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.29.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC.

