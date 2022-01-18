Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $54.89

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $54.89 and last traded at $55.24, with a volume of 3609 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $57.81.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ARWR shares. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. TheStreet lowered Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.29.

The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.51 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.19.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.65). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 32.27% and a negative net margin of 101.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.48) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Patrick O’brien sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total value of $2,005,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total value of $2,468,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 240,875 shares of company stock worth $15,714,104. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 27,660 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.19% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC.

