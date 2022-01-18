Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Stock Position Raised by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) by 70.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,702 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Arvinas were worth $1,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Arvinas by 142.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Arvinas by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 20.0% in the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Arvinas by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. 89.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arvinas stock opened at $67.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of -17.74 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.71. Arvinas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.59 and a fifty-two week high of $108.46.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($3.07). Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 27.02% and a negative net margin of 794.97%. The firm had revenue of $9.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.79) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Arvinas, Inc. will post -3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ARVN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink started coverage on Arvinas in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Arvinas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.71.

In other news, insider Ian Taylor sold 20,000 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.04, for a total transaction of $1,680,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John G. Houston sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.14, for a total value of $3,525,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 497,657 shares of company stock valued at $38,807,660. Corporate insiders own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

